Abbott's glucose monitoring system FreeStyle gets expanded reimbursement in Japan

Mar. 24, 2022 11:42 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) said the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved the expansion of reimbursement coverage for its FreeStyle Libre system to include all people with diabetes who use insulin at least once a day.
  • The company said FreeStyle is the first and only continuous glucose monitoring system with expanded coverage in Japan and will enable more people with diabetes to manage their condition without routine fingersticks associated with traditional blood glucose monitoring.
  • Abbot noted that the reimbursement expansion, which will go into effect April 1, was granted based on FreeStyle Libre's overall value proposition.
