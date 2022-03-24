Titan Machinery falls 6% after reporting mixed results

Mar. 24, 2022 11:51 AM ETTITNBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Titan Machinery (TITN) -6.3% after reporting adj. EPS of $0.99. EPS includes approximately $0.47 of benefits associated with increased manufacturer incentive plans, gain on sale of Montana and Wyoming construction store locations, and a partial release of an income tax valuation allowance.
  • Revenue of $507M missed consensus by $17M.
  • Revenue breakdown: Equipment revenue is $413.2M, up 16.7% Y/Y, parts revenue of $58.5M, an increase of 17.5%, Service revenue of $26.2M, up 14.4% Y/Y.
  • Agriculture revenue of $346.3M, up 14% Y/Y, Construction revenue of $87.9M, down 1% Y/Y, International revenue of $73.4M, up 64% Y/Y.
  • Gross profit increased to $94.2M and gross margin increased to 18.6% primarily due to robust equipment margins, which were enhanced by increased amounts earned from manufacturer incentives.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $35.9M compared to $13.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Acquisition: The Company to acquire the assets of Mark's Machinery. in cash. For the TTM period ended December 31, 2021, Mark's Machinery generated revenue of approximately $34M. The transaction is expected to close in early April 2022 and is expected to be accretive to EPS.
  • FY23 Guidance:
  • Segments: Agriculture revenue to be up in the range of 22-27% from FY22 revenue of $1.07B.
  • Construction revenue to be down in the range of 12-17% from FY22 revenue of $317.16M.
  • International revenue to be down in the range of 8-13% from FY22 revenue of $318M.
  • Diluted EPS in the range of $2.55-$2.83 against FY22 EPS of $2.98 vs. $2.83 consensus.
  • Press Release, Transcript, Presentation
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.