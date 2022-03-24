Cresco Labs price target lowered at several Street firms following Columbia Care deal
Mar. 24, 2022 12:16 PM ETCresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF), CCHWFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Several Wall Street firms have cut their price targets on cannabis multi-state operator Cresco Labs (CRLBF -0.8%) following Wednesday's announcement it is acquiring rival Columbia Care (CCHWF -1.0%) for nearly $2B.
- Stifel downgraded the stock to buy from hold and lowered its price target to C$8 (~5% upside based on Thursday close).
- Analyst Andrew Partheniou said that the transaction could have trouble getting shareholder and regulatory approvals. Also, he sees "material execution risk" as the two companies prepare for conversions while securing deal approval and integrating prior acquisitions.
- Alliance Global Partners is keeping its buy rating but is lowering its price target to C$19 from C$23 (~150% upside).
- Analyst Aaron Grey said that the combined companies' footprint will be one of the most diverse in the industry.
- Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $9 from $14 (49% upside).
