Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.5%) is drilling in a new area offshore Brazil that could have as much as 1B barrels of oil and gas, according to partner Murphy Oil (MUR +1%).

The so-called Cutthroat area has an upward gross resource potential of 500M-1B boe, Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) CEO Roger Jenkins said in an investor presentation, adding that Exxon started drilling activity at the Cutthroat-1 prospect a month ago and should conclude in the coming weeks.

If exploration is successful, the prospect in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin would be Exxon's (NYSE:XOM) first oil discovery in Brazil as an operator; the company owns a 50% stake, with Brazilian producer Enauta holding 30% and Murphy maintaining 20%.

Exxon likely will "blow Q1 estimates out of the water, which could lead to a larger than expected dividend increase in June," Graham Grieder writes in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.