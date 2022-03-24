JetBlue expands partnership with Qatar Airways
Mar. 24, 2022 12:07 PM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- JetBlue Airways (JBLU +0.7%) announced that it plans to expand the existing partnership with Qatar Airways to offer customers even more benefits when booking travel to and from international destinations
- Th expansion will include more codesharing in additional markets in the coming months, enhanced benefits for loyalty members, expanded marketing opportunities and refinements to flight schedules.
- Qatar Airways is already one of JetBlue’s top partners for connecting customers globally. The new agreement will provide more options to travel between JetBlue’s destinations across North America and the Caribbean and Qatar Airways global network of 82 countries.
- In addition, the airlines plan to develop an integrated airside transfer option for customers connecting at New York-JFK, JetBlue’s largest focus city and Qatar Airways’ most served U.S. destination.
- Sector watch: Airline bookings blaze strong.