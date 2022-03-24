Russian steel manufacturer Severstal PJSC is at risk of defaulting on its after Citigroup (NYSE:C +0.3%) blocked the payment of interest on its foreign currency debt, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, making it the first Russian company to fail to make interest payments on its offshore debt since the start of the war in the Ukraine.

The company failed to make a $12.6M dollar-bond coupon within a five-business-day grace period that ended on Wednesday. Severstal said it has plenty of cash to cover the payment. But Citi (C), its correspondent bank, wanted the company to get permission from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control before it could distribute the cash, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

Neither Severstal, nor its controlling shareholder Alexey Mordashov, are sanctioned by the U.S. However, Mordashov is on the European Union and U.K.'s sanction lists.

"This is an extraordinary situation for us," CEO Alexander Shevelev told Bloomberg in an emailed statement. "We continue consultations with partners and do our best to ensure that bondholders receive funds in accordance with the terms of the bond issue."

Last week, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) processed funds allocated for interest payments on Russian government bonds