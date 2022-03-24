Immutep stock falls 9% amid interim data from phase 2 trial in lung cancer

Mar. 24, 2022 12:14 PM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immutep (IMMP -8.8%) reported new interim data from Part B of its phase 2 trial of eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as 2nd line therapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The mid-stage study, called TACTI-002, is evaluating the drug combination in patients with second line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or non-small cell lung cancer in first and second line.
  • Part A includes first line patients with NSCLC; Part B - second line patients with NSCLC, PD-X refractory; and Part C is in second line Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC), PD-X naïve.
  • The company said that in Part B, the drug combination was seen to be safe and well tolerated, and shows encouraging signs of antitumor activity.
  • The company added that overall response rate of 6% (2/36) and disease control rate of 36% (13/36) was seen in the intent to treat population; both partial responses are confirmed and durable.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.