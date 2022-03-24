Immutep stock falls 9% amid interim data from phase 2 trial in lung cancer
- Immutep (IMMP -8.8%) reported new interim data from Part B of its phase 2 trial of eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as 2nd line therapy for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The mid-stage study, called TACTI-002, is evaluating the drug combination in patients with second line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma or non-small cell lung cancer in first and second line.
- Part A includes first line patients with NSCLC; Part B - second line patients with NSCLC, PD-X refractory; and Part C is in second line Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (HNSCC), PD-X naïve.
- The company said that in Part B, the drug combination was seen to be safe and well tolerated, and shows encouraging signs of antitumor activity.
- The company added that overall response rate of 6% (2/36) and disease control rate of 36% (13/36) was seen in the intent to treat population; both partial responses are confirmed and durable.