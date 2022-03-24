Strong results from General Mills (GIS +3.0%) earlier in the week continues to help attract attention to select packaged food and food distribution stocks.

Deutsche Bank noted earlier in the day that the guidance lift by General Mills was of high interest in particular. The biggest pullout from the General Mills (GIS) report was that the company was able to raise guidance on confidence that higher prices will offset some of the inflation pressure being seen with input costs. There has been some concern that consumers would push back on prices and demand would tail off.

Notable gainers on Thursday include Better Choice Company (OTCQX:BTTR +5.1%), BRC (BRCC +4.2%), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +1.7%), Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF +4.2%), The Andersons (ANDE +4.6%), G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC +3.4%) and United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI +2.5%).

Dig into the General Mills (GIS) earnings call transcript.