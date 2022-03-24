Investors continue to snack on food stocks

Mar. 24, 2022 12:27 PM ETUnited Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), WILC, CHEFBTTR, PPC, FREE, BRCC, GISBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

price of btc is going to breakout

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

Strong results from General Mills (GIS +3.0%) earlier in the week continues to help attract attention to select packaged food and food distribution stocks.

Deutsche Bank noted earlier in the day that the guidance lift by General Mills was of high interest in particular. The biggest pullout from the General Mills (GIS) report was that the company was able to raise guidance on confidence that higher prices will offset some of the inflation pressure being seen with input costs. There has been some concern that consumers would push back on prices and demand would tail off.

Notable gainers on Thursday include Better Choice Company (OTCQX:BTTR +5.1%), BRC (BRCC +4.2%), Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +1.7%), Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF +4.2%), The Andersons (ANDE +4.6%), G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC +3.4%) and United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI +2.5%).

Dig into the General Mills (GIS) earnings call transcript.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.