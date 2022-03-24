ConocoPhillips seeking sale of Anadarko Basin gas-producing assets - Reuters

Mar. 24, 2022 12:30 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Fracking Drilling Rig at the Golden Hour

grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

ConocoPhillips (COP +0.1%) is working with an advisor to sell gas-producing assets in the Anadarko Basin of north Texas and west Oklahoma, Reuters reports.

The planned sale, which includes both operated and non-operated leaseholds and royalty interests in Oklahoma's STACK and SCOOP formations, reportedly could fetch ~$300M.

ConocoPhillips has begun marketing both the operated and non-operated land parcels, which it could sell to a single bidder or separate parties, according to the report.

The company's operated Anadarko assets consist of 261K net acres producing ~8K boe/day, and the non-operated package covers 17.7K net acres in Oklahoma and has production of 3K boe/day.

ConocoPhillips shares reached an all-time intraday high $105.58 and have roughly doubled during the past year.

