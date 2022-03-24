ANZ completes first Australian-bank issued dollar stablecoin payment

  • Australia and New Zealand Banking (OTCPK:ANZBY) (OTCPK:ANEWF) has executed the first Australian-bank issued dollar stablecoin payment through a blockchain transaction, according to the lender's release Thursday.
  • The lender said it delivered the digital dollar for family office Victor Smorgon Group via Zerocap, a private wealth management firm for cryptocurrencies.
  • Specifically, ANZ minted 30M of A$DC using a self-built Ethereum Virtual Machine compatible smart contract deployed through the Fireblocks platform. Those coins were transferred between parties and later redeemed back into fiat currency, the bank added.
  • “An ANZ issued Australian dollar stablecoin is a first and important step in enabling our customers to find a safe and secure gateway to the digital economy," said ANZ Banking Services Lead Nigel Dobson.
  • The largest stablecoins by market cap are: Tether (USDT-USD), USD Coin (USDC-USD), Binance USD (BUSD-USD), TerraUSD (UST-USD) and Dai (DAI-USD).
  • At around the same time last year, Visa had started allowing transaction settlement in USD Coin.
