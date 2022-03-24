European Union commercial vehicle sales declined 15.7% in February

  • New commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 15.7% to 131,874 units in February, followed by 11.1% decline in January.
  • Except for heavy commercial vehicles, all segments recorded declines.
  • Spain -23.3%, France -21.4%, Germany -8.1% and Italy -4.8%.
  • On YTD basis, demand for commercial vehicles in the EU decreased by 13.5% to 257,127 units.
  • New light commercial vehicles registrations fell 18.2% to 99,461 units for the month due to semiconductor shortages.
  • New heavy commercial vehicles registrations rose 0.4% to 19,690 units.
  • Registrations of new medium and heavy commercial vehicles down 1.5% to 23,124 units. This decline was mainly the result of double-digit losses in several Central European markets, which dragged down the region’s overall performance.
  • Registrations of new medium and heavy buses & coaches dipped 12.9% to 1,851 units for the month.
  • Last 12 months trend:
