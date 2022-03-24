Meta Platforms (FB +2.7%) has confirmed plans to build a hyperscale data center in the north Kansas City area.

The company will invest more than $800 million to build out a facility of nearly 1 million square feet.

Meta's 16th U.S. data center (and its 21st worldwide), the facility is pursuing sustainability via LEED gold certification (using 32% less energy and 80% more average water efficiency).

It's set for the Golden Plains Technology Park, which is set to receive up to $8.2 million in incentives over a 37-year period.

Elsewhere at Meta, the company bowed to a longtime user request by once again allowing Instagram users to see posts in chronological order, or only from followed or favorite accounts.

"Your Instagram feed is a mix of photos and videos from people you follow, suggested posts and more. Over time, we’re going to add more recommendations to your feed based on your interests — Favorites and Following are new ways to catch up on recent posts from the accounts you follow," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said.

Recently on the Russian front, a court has backed that country's ban on Facebook and Instagram while permitting continued user access to Meta's WhatsApp.