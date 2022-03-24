UnitedHealth’s Optum unit acquires Refresh Mental Health - Axios

  • The Optum business of managed care player UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH +1.7%) “has quietly bought” Refresh Mental Health from private equity firm Kelso & Co, Axios reported Thursday citing sources.
  • Jacksonville Beach-based Refresh run a network of over 300 outpatient mental health, substance abuse and eating disorder centers, across 37 states.
  • The financial terms of the deal are not clear. However, in December 2020, Kelso agreed to buy the company for about $700 million.

  • Refresh founded in 2017 is expected to broaden the healthcare market targeted by Optum with access to behavioral health which has gained increased demand due to pandemic-driven disruptions and renewed payor attention.

  • The acquisition marks the latest attempt by managed care players to widen their business scope. Early this month, UnitedHealth’s rival, Anthem (ANTM), announced a rebranding exercise to target a broader healthcare focus.

