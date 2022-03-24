M&T Bank rated top pick as Citi's Horowitz assumes coverage of regional banks

Glass and steel bank corporate building

olaser/iStock via Getty Images

  • Citi analyst Keith Horowitz is assuming coverage of Comerica (CMA +0.7%), Citizens Financial (CFG +0.9%), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +0.3%), and M&T Bancorp (NYSE:MTB +0.4%) with Buy ratings. He also is taking on coverage of Key Financial (KEY) and Regions Financial (RF +1.1%) with Neutral ratings.
  • M&T (MTB) stands out as his top pick, assuming the Fed hikes rates eight times in 2022 and two more 25bp hikes in 2023, ending at 2.5%.
  • The analyst also launched a pair trade of overweight on Citizens Financial (CFG) and Underweight Key (KEY).
  • By comparison, the Quant rating on M&T Bank (MTB) is Hold, while the average Wall Street rating is Buy.
  • Take a look at the Quant ratings on regional banks with market caps over $2B on this SA stock screener.
