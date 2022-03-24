M&T Bank rated top pick as Citi's Horowitz assumes coverage of regional banks
Mar. 24, 2022 12:51 PM ETM&T Bank Corporation (MTB)RF, KEY, FITB, CFG, CMABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Keith Horowitz is assuming coverage of Comerica (CMA +0.7%), Citizens Financial (CFG +0.9%), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +0.3%), and M&T Bancorp (NYSE:MTB +0.4%) with Buy ratings. He also is taking on coverage of Key Financial (KEY) and Regions Financial (RF +1.1%) with Neutral ratings.
- M&T (MTB) stands out as his top pick, assuming the Fed hikes rates eight times in 2022 and two more 25bp hikes in 2023, ending at 2.5%.
- The analyst also launched a pair trade of overweight on Citizens Financial (CFG) and Underweight Key (KEY).
- By comparison, the Quant rating on M&T Bank (MTB) is Hold, while the average Wall Street rating is Buy.
