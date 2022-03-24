Zymergen stock slides after GS, UBS lower price target
Mar. 24, 2022 12:56 PM ETZymergen Inc. (ZY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Zymergen (ZY -5.3%) stock has plunged after two brokerages lowered price target on the biotechnology firm.
- UBS Group cut its price target on the stock, from $13.00 to $4.00 while maintaining a "Neutral" rating.
- The Goldman Sachs also maintained its "Neutral" rating on Zymergen, but lowered the PT to $6 from $10.50.
- The PT revisions follows the firm's Q4 prelim results.
- Zymergen reported Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.76 that topped Wall Street estimates, however revenue of $3.04M (-48.6% Y/Y) missed estimates by $0.3M.
- Net losses for the year widened from $262.19M in 2020 to $361.78M.
- ZY has slid 91.45% over the past one year and is down 54.13% YTD.