Zymergen stock slides after GS, UBS lower price target

Mar. 24, 2022 12:56 PM ETZymergen Inc. (ZY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • Zymergen (ZY -5.3%) stock has plunged after two brokerages lowered price target on the biotechnology firm.
  • UBS Group cut its price target on the stock, from $13.00 to $4.00 while maintaining a "Neutral" rating.
  • The Goldman Sachs also maintained its "Neutral" rating on Zymergen, but lowered the PT to $6 from $10.50.
  • The PT revisions follows the firm's Q4 prelim results.
  • Zymergen reported Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.76 that topped Wall Street estimates, however revenue of $3.04M (-48.6% Y/Y) missed estimates by $0.3M.
  • Net losses for the year widened from $262.19M in 2020 to $361.78M.
  • ZY has slid 91.45% over the past one year and is down 54.13% YTD.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.