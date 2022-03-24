iRobot rallies as Northland upgrades to Outperform after USTR vacuum exclusion
Mar. 24, 2022 12:57 PM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) made a solid gap-up opening on Thursday after investment firm Northland Securities upgraded the stock to "Outperform" from "Market Perform" in premarket hours.
- The brokerage presently has a price target of $85 on industrial product's company, implying a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock's last close.
- It comes right after the US Trade Representative (USTR) stated that it has reinstated 352 expired product exclusion from US Section 301 tariffs on Chinese imports.
- That points the direct impact on iRobot as vacuum cleaners get a spot in the exclusions list.
- Initially, 549 products were excluded from tariffs levied under Donal Trump administration in a trade war with China. Except for products related to the fight against Covid-19, most tariff exemptions expired at the end of 2020.
- IRBT stock is up 11% to trade at $66.51 at the current pixel time on Thursday.
IRBT stock rating: Sell (Seeking Alpha Quant), Hold consensus (Wall Street).