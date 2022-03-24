iRobot rallies as Northland upgrades to Outperform after USTR vacuum exclusion

Mar. 24, 2022 12:57 PM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Woman Hand Using iRobot Roomba 980 Cleaning Vacuum

Onfokus/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) made a solid gap-up opening on Thursday after investment firm Northland Securities upgraded the stock to "Outperform" from "Market Perform" in premarket hours.
  • The brokerage presently has a price target of $85 on industrial product's company, implying a potential upside of 41.29% from the stock's last close.
  • It comes right after the US Trade Representative (USTR) stated that it has reinstated 352 expired product exclusion from US Section 301 tariffs on Chinese imports.
  • That points the direct impact on iRobot as vacuum cleaners get a spot in the exclusions list.
  • Initially, 549 products were excluded from tariffs levied under Donal Trump administration in a trade war with China. Except for products related to the fight against Covid-19, most tariff exemptions expired at the end of 2020.
  • IRBT stock is up 11% to trade at $66.51 at the current pixel time on Thursday.
  • Seeking Alpha Quant System keeps it rating to Sell, which sets it apart from Wall Street's Hold consensus.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.