Ulta Beauty is called a post-pandemic winner by Argus

Argus reiterated a bullish view on Ulta Beauty (ULTA +1.1%) after taking in the recent trends with the chain.

Analyst Kristina Ruggeri: "We have a favorable view of the company's business partnerships, loyalty programs, strong customer engagement, and its new focus on wellness products. While the shares are up sharply from their pandemic lows, we look for continued growth in FY23, helped by the company's new partnership with Target."

The retailer is noted to have hit its goal of opening 100 shops inside of Target stores during FY22 and plans 250 new shops for FY23.

Argus reiterated a Buy rating on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) and assigned a price target of $426 vs. the average analyst price target of $439.30 and the 52-week trading range of $297.29 to $422.43.