Airline bookings are up as fuel costs skyrocket. Is now the time to buy United Airlines?

Shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) dropped to a new 52-week low earlier this month, dragged down by a spike in fuel prices. However, the stock has managed a substantial rebound over the past couple of weeks amid signs of strong travel demand.

UAL's fortunes in the next few months will be tied to the conflict between these two factors -- improving post-COVID travel demand versus higher fuel costs. Given this dynamic, is UAL a buy at this point?

Fuel Costs Vs. Travel Demand

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted a massive surge in oil prices. With the conflict raising concerns about supply constraints, WTI crude climbed from a level below $92 before the invasion to a peak of $130 on March 8.

Airline stocks were particularly hard hit by the jump in oil. Since fuel costs make up such a large percentage of airline expenses (second only to labor), investors rushed out of the sector in the face of mounting energy prices.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), an investment vehicle that tracks the airline sector, dropped 28% over the course of about three weeks. It reached its lowest level since early November 2020 just as crude hit its peak.

United Airlines (UAL) tracked this overall industry move, although its retreat was even steeper than the sector as a whole. The stock dropped to a 52-week low of $30.54 on March 7, a fall of about 40% from its levels of mid-February.

As oil prices retreated from their highs in March, airline stocks recovered some of their previous losses. Within a week of hitting $130, WTI had fallen back below $100 a barrel.

Meanwhile, beyond the crunch from fuel prices, the overall economic situation looks favorable for the airline sector. Recent airline booking data suggest that the industry is getting closer to its pre-pandemic levels, with domestic leisure travel actually surpassing the 2019 benchmark. (Lagging business demand continues to weigh on the sector.)

Moderating oil prices and an overall friendly travel environment boosted UAL's stock. Shares closed Wednesday's action at $41.53. This represented a 36% advance from its low, set just over two weeks earlier.

UAL's rebound outpaced that of the rest of the major airlines. Over the same period of time, American (AAL) and Delta (DAL) posted gains of 29% and 23%, respectively. Southwest (LUV) lagged a bit behind with a nearly 16% climb, as you can see from this chart:

Is UAL a Buy?

Even with its sharp recovery lately, UAL remains off the levels it saw in mid-February and a 48% rally away from its 52-week high of $61.34 reached in mid-2021. Does that mean the stock represents a buy at these levels?

Wall Street's analyst community is generally split on the stock. Of the 22 analysts tracked by Seeking Alpha, half hold a bullish view on UAL. Among the others, four have issued a Sell or Strong Sell opinion. The rest rate the stock a Hold.

Quantitative measures also suggest a mixed bag. Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings give UAL a solid B+ for both valuation and growth. However, profitability sits at a mediocre C and momentum receives a D+ grade.

For a more in-depth look at UAL's prospects, check out a bullish take from SA contributor Skeptical12, who says the stock is "ready to fly."