ReneSola plunges 6% following Q4 earnings estimates miss
Mar. 24, 2022 1:28 PM ETSOLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ReneSola (SOL -5.5%) down 6% following its Q4 earnings, which missed expectations on the top and bottom lines and guided 2022 revenue below consensus.
- Q4 2021 revenues grew 35.6% Y/Y to $22.8M, below the consensus by $2.1M. The adjusted EPADS of $0.04 were $0.02 shy of the estimates.
- GAAP gross margin was 31.7% below the guidance range of 36% to 40% due to a delayed project sale, which is now scheduled to close in first half of 2022.
- The Co. more than doubled its project development business’ mid-to-late stage project pipeline from 1 GW to 2.2 GW, above its original growth target for 2.0 GW.
- Sold a total of 128 MW of solar projects in 2021, the sales included 12.3 MW of DG projects in Hungary, 75 MW of DG projects in Poland, 28.8 MW of community solar projects in the U.S., and 12 MW of DG projects in Spain.
- In Q4 2021, the Co. repurchased ~$18M or ~3M ADS shares or 4% of our total ADS outstanding.
- Also, significantly strengthened its financial position and balance sheet and raised $290M in a follow-on equity offering in January 2021 and reduced debt throughout the year.
- SOL target has been lowered by HC Wainwright.
- Outlook: "For 2022, we expect our revenue growth to accelerate and for the full year to be in the range of $100 to $120M (vs. consensus of $128.40M). We anticipate our Q1 revenue will only be between $3 to $4M as the bulk of our project sales are scheduled to ramp beginning in Q2."
- "We expect our gross margin for the year to be between 20 – 25%. For net profit, we are targeting between $9 to $10M for the full year, which is in line with our prior guidance of at least 30% growth."
