China Renaissance Securities initiate coverage on electric vehicle stocks
Mar. 24, 2022 1:34 PM ETLI, NIO, XPEVBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- China Renaissance Securities initiate coverage on Li Auto (LI), NIO (NIO) and Xpeng (XPEV) with a buy rating.
- Analyst at China Renaissance Securities initiates NIO (NIO) -0.4% coverage with a buy rating and set PT of $32.40. The PT of $32.40 is a 48% premium to the current market price of $21.80.
- NIO is expected to report results today after the market close. Here is what the market expects from NIO's Q4 earning?
- Analyst at China Renaissance Securities initiates Li Auto (LI) +0.27% coverage with a buy rating and set PT of $37.20. The PT of $37.20 is a 37% premium to the current market price of $27.09.
- Analyst at China Renaissance Securities initiates Xpeng (XPEV) +0.1% coverage with a buy rating and set PT of $55.60. The PT of $55.40 is a 94% premium to the current market price of $28.73.
- Quant issued a hold rating to XPEV, sell rating to NIO, buy rating on LI.
- Quick look at the quant factor grades of XPEV, LI and NIO.
- Li Auto tops on growth, while NIO lags on valuation.