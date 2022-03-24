Clinical-stage biotech, Mustang Bio (MBIO +25.8%), has recorded the sharpest intraday gain in more than two years Thursday despite reporting lower than expected financials for 4Q 2021.

After the earnings, Cantor Fitzgerald noted that 2022 could be a “year of execution” for Mustang (NASDAQ:MBIO) with potential trial initiations for gene therapy, MB-107, and autologous CAR T cell therapy, MB-106 this year after the company received regulatory nod to start their studies.

The analyst Kristen Kluska considers the autologous CAR T therapy MB-109 a potential candidate for another IND application.

“The company's shifts toward more in-house programs should create more inflection points for investors to focus on, in our view," she wrote.

However, Cantor lowers the price target for Mustang (MBIO) to $8 from $10 per share after rolling forward the valuation to the end of this year. The firm also removes the company’s CS1 program, citing a lower near-term priority from the management.

With five analysts covering the stock, Mustang Bio (MBIO) commands a Strong Buy recommendation and an average per share target of $8.40 on Wall Street currently.