KB Home trades low post lowered price targets amid Q1 earnings miss

Mar. 24, 2022 1:43 PM ETKB Home (KBH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • After the company missed its Q1 guidance and outlook also failed to impress, KB Home (NYSE:KBH) experienced lowered price targets at Goldman (to $55 from $64), RBC (to $51 from $55) and Barclays (to $50 from $61).
  • RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl maintains Outperform rating and believes that lowered target indicates a lower multiple amid increasing risk of a demand slowdown.
  • He adds that at 1.1-times current tangible book value, KB Home valuation still creates an attractive relative risk/reward vs. its peers.
  • Quick look at Tangible Book Value per share in last few quarters:

  • Maintaining his overweight rating, Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley states that while investors should be unsurprised at the components of the outlook, the minimal change to earnings expectations may fail to ease investor concerns, leading to further multiple compression.
  • The analyst, however, likes KB's affordable positioning in this rising interest rate period and sees an "extreme disconnect" between its current valuation and "significantly improved returns".

  • Separately, Bank of America Securities reaffirmed its Buy rating with PT lowered to $50 from $53 on the stock indicating factors like - FQ1 is a miss but not thesis changing, no slowdown in demand as backlog prices up 20% Y/Y.

