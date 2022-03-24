Ra Medical plunges 13% after wider Q4 loss

Mar. 24, 2022 2:42 PM ETRa Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Ra Medical (NYSE:RMED) stock declined 13% after it posted Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.23, which missed estimates by $0.38
  • The company reported net revenue for the quarter of $5,000 from product sales, compared with no net revenue a year earlier for the same quarter.
  • Research and development costs for the quarter were $3.7M, compared with $3.4M in the same period a year ago.
  • The company reported net revenue for the full year of $22K, compared to $0.3M in the same period a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was negative $26.5 million, compared with negative $29.7 million for 2020.
  • In a post-earnings call, CEO Will McGuire noted that pandemic continues to impact industry's ability to conduct clinical studies, and persistent supply chain challenges have also affected engineering project schedules.
