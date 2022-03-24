Trade office releases list of exemptions from Chinese import tariffs
Mar. 24, 2022 1:58 PM ETPIIBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- The US Trade Representative office provided tariff exemptions for 352 product categories, following requests for exemptions from China import tariffs across 549 categories.
- More than 2,200 products were excluded from tariffs under the prior administration, after companies had filed more than 53,000 requests for exemption; however, the majority of those exclusions have since expired.
- The tariffs have pitted importers against domestic manufacturers; for example, 150 dealers of Zhejian CF Moto off-road vehicles lobbied for tariff exemptions, while Minnesota-based Polaris (PII) lobbied against, the vehicle exemptions were not granted.
- Items exempt from the tariffs included bicycle parts, electric motors, machinery, chemicals, seafood and backpacks.