Trade office releases list of exemptions from Chinese import tariffs

Mar. 24, 2022 1:58 PM ETPIIBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor

Cargo containers with Chinese and United States flag

narvikk/iStock via Getty Images

  • The US Trade Representative office provided tariff exemptions for 352 product categories, following requests for exemptions from China import tariffs across 549 categories.
  • More than 2,200 products were excluded from tariffs under the prior administration, after companies had filed more than 53,000 requests for exemption; however, the majority of those exclusions have since expired.
  • The tariffs have pitted importers against domestic manufacturers; for example, 150 dealers of Zhejian CF Moto off-road vehicles lobbied for tariff exemptions, while Minnesota-based Polaris (PII) lobbied against, the vehicle exemptions were not granted.
  • Items exempt from the tariffs included bicycle parts, electric motors, machinery, chemicals, seafood and backpacks.
