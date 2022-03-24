Russia's invasion of Ukraine has "put an end to the globalization we have experienced over the last three decades," BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Chairman Larry Fink said in his 2022 letter to shareholders. That development comes after the connections between nations, companies and people were already strained by two years of the pandemic, he added.

In some ways, though, the war is fostering unity among a large group of nations as they moved to exclude Russia from global capital markets. "The invasion has catalyzed nations and governments to come together to sever financial and business ties with Russia," Fink wrote. "Governments across the world almost unanimously imposed sanctions, including taking the unprecedented step of barring the Russian central bank from deploying its hard currency reserves."

Companies have also joined in on the move to cut ties with Russia, exceeding government-imposed sanctions. "These actions taken by the private sector demonstrate the power of the capital markets: how the markets can provide capital to those who constructively work within the system and how quickly they can deny it to those who operate outside of it," he added.

Fink, though, doesn't mention the notable exception of China. Still, Chinese banks don't appear eager to help Russia evade sanctions.

Fink pointed out that BlackRock (BLK) never had significant investments in Russia "for the vast majority of our portfolios." Its lack of operations in Russia or major exposure gave BlackRock (BLK) the ability to respond quickly to the new environment and "move forward with little direct impact to the firm."

"It’s impossible to predict precisely what path this war will take," Fink said. "BlackRock (BLK) is focused on monitoring the direct and indirect impacts of the crisis and working with our clients to understand how to navigate this new investment environment."

