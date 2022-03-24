Freeport McMoRan (FCX +2.6%) rallies to its highest level in nearly a decade, maintaining its steady rise in recent weeks as Russia's war in Ukraine lifts prices for industrial metals.

Freeport is "still underappreciated, still underowned," Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina writes, maintaining his Buy rating and raising his price target to $65 from $58, saying the stock continues to trade at a sizeable discount to the market and to net present value.

The miner is "in a position to deliver consistently high capital returns," according to the analyst, with share buybacks and dividend raises announced in November just the beginning.

Freeport is "in a strong competitive position in the midst of an earnings upgrade cycle that will take years to play out. The company has a clear path to grow its cash flow and capital returns, and can create additional shareholder value by developing its unique organic growth pipeline," writes LaFemina, adding that "a re-rating is coming."

Seeking Alpha contributor Skeptical12 sees it differently, saying Freeport McMoRan is "a sell as copper prices are likely to face downside pressure."