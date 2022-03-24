Yoshitsu stock soars in afternoon trading, but still down significantly from IPO price

Shares of Japanese cosmetics retailer Yoshitsu (TKLF) soared 20% on Thursday, but are still down 24% from their initial public offering price of $4 per share.

The stock opened at $2.65, hitting a low of $2.56 in early trading before jumping to $3.12 in early afternoon. Shares last changed hands at $3.05, up 20%, at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.

Yoshitsu shares have been highly volatile since the company went public on Jan. 18. The stock hit a 52-week high of $43 during its market debut and a low of $1.84 on March 7.

Yoshitsu shares soared during its market debut on Jan. 18 to close at $32, up 700% from its IPO price. The stock opened at $40.99 per share.

The company had priced 6M shares at $4 per share, raising $24M.