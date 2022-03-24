Yoshitsu stock soars in afternoon trading, but still down significantly from IPO price

Mar. 24, 2022 2:20 PM ETTKLFBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

A lipstick packaging machine.

Brian Brown/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of Japanese cosmetics retailer Yoshitsu (TKLF) soared 20% on Thursday, but are still down 24% from their initial public offering price of $4 per share.

The stock opened at $2.65, hitting a low of $2.56 in early trading before jumping to $3.12 in early afternoon. Shares last changed hands at $3.05, up 20%, at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET.

Yoshitsu shares have been highly volatile since the company went public on Jan. 18. The stock hit a 52-week high of $43 during its market debut and a low of $1.84 on March 7.

Yoshitsu shares soared during its market debut on Jan. 18 to close at $32, up 700% from its IPO price. The stock opened at $40.99 per share.

The company had priced 6M shares at $4 per share, raising $24M.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.