Brookfield weighs making a bid for U.K.'s HomeServe
Mar. 24, 2022 2:32 PM ETHomeServe plc (HMSVF), BAMHMSVY, BIPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- One of Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM +1.1%) private infrastructure funds is considering a possible offer for HomeServe (OTC:HMSVF) (OTC:HMSVY), a U.K. provider of home repair services, Brookfield said in a regulatory filing.
- Brookfield is in the early stages of weighing a potential offer and said there's "no certainty that any offer will be made."
- HomeServe (OTC:HMSVF), meanwhile, said it hasn't received an approach from Brookfield.
- Earlier this month (March 6), Brookfield-led group's bid for AGL Energy was rebuffed again