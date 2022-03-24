Brookfield weighs making a bid for U.K.'s HomeServe

Mar. 24, 2022 2:32 PM ETHomeServe plc (HMSVF), BAMHMSVY, BIPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

HomeServe Volkswagen van. HomeServe PLC is a home emergency repairs business based in the United Kingdom.

Peter Fleming/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • One of Brookfield Asset Management's (NYSE:BAM +1.1%) private infrastructure funds is considering a possible offer for HomeServe (OTC:HMSVF) (OTC:HMSVY), a U.K. provider of home repair services, Brookfield said in a regulatory filing.
  • Brookfield is in the early stages of weighing a potential offer and said there's "no certainty that any offer will be made."
  • HomeServe (OTC:HMSVF), meanwhile, said it hasn't received an approach from Brookfield.
  • Earlier this month (March 6), Brookfield-led group's bid for AGL Energy was rebuffed again
