Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4%) is running a pilot program using excess natural gas that would otherwise be burned off from North Dakota oil wells to power cryptocurrency mining operations and is considering doing the same at other sites, Bloomberg reports.

Exxon has an agreement with Crusoe Energy Systems to take gas from an oil well pad in the Bakken shale to power mobile generators used to run bitcoin mining servers on site, according to the report, which says the pilot project uses as much as 18M cf/month of gas that would have otherwise been flared because of a lack of pipelines.

Exxon is considering similar pilots in Alaska, the Qua Iboe terminal in Nigeria, Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale field, Guyana and Germany, the report says.

Crusoe Energy, backed by Bain Capital, the Winklevoss brothers and Valor Equity Partners, has 20 portable engines permitted in North Dakota, of which 11 have operated, according to the report.

