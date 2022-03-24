Deutsche Bank raises HealthEquity price target to $66 from $62, maintains Buy rating
Mar. 24, 2022 2:35 PM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- HealthEquity (HQY +5.5%) shares up after Deutsche Bank raised price target to $66 from $62.
- Deutsche Bank had lifted its price target on HQY from $52 to $62 in last week of February.
- Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill raised the firm's price target on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) to $66 and maintains a Buy rating on the shares following its sales call, a potential upside of 5.4% from the company's current price.
- The company now has detailed record health savings account growth with a solid FY2023 revenue and earnings growth outlook modestly above expectations when adjusting for a few items.
- After mixed Q4 results, the company expects FY2023 revenue of $820M to $830M vs. prior $815M to $830M and consensus of $825.5M; Adjusted EBITDA of $245M to $255M vs. consensus of $244.9M; Adjusted EPS $1.21 to $1.30, vs. consensus of $1.35.
- Jefferies analyst Glen Santangelo sticks to buy rating with a price target of $62. He says, Q4 results were generally above consensus expectations and account/asset metrics were in line with preliminary results.
- Jefferies notes that there seems to be an element of “embedded conservatism” as guidance assumes no additional rate increases and limited recovery in commuter benefits part of business. Says “conservative” guidance sets the stage for 2023.
- RBC Capital Markets, Sean Dodge rates the stock outperform with price target of $70, encouraged by the longer-term rate outlook given both ramping benefits from the enhanced rate offering, and recent Fed actions.
- Since the start of 2022, HQY stock has outperformed the broader market index: