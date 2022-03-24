Winnebago is defended at Baird after post-earnings tumble

Baird kept an Outperform rating on Winnebago Industries (WGO -0.1%) even after shares took a post-earnings tumble when investors latched on to macro risks including the impact from recession, war, high oil prices, inflation and tightened Fed policy.

Analyst Craig Kennison: "Big picture, we believe the market does not appreciate the value management has created in recent years (meaningful share gains, structural margin improvements, smart acquisitions), but acknowledge that RV stocks tend to underperform into a recession (and outperform early on the way out)."

Kennison and team see exceptional value with WGO trading under 7X the "cycle-neutral scenario" for investors with longer horizons. Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is also noted to trade below pre-pandemic levels even though the pandemic created more lifelong RVers and is said to have reset dealer inventory at a more profitable level.

