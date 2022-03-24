Schnitzer Steel pops to YTD high after KeyBanc upgrade

Mar. 24, 2022 2:53 PM ETSchnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Scrap metal pieces laying in a pile

fotolinchen/E+ via Getty Images

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN +11.6%) surges to a four-month high after KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $58 price target, seeing the scrap metal recycler as "a primary beneficiary from global tightness in ferrous scrap supply/demand and aggressive upside in aluminum prices."

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs believes waning operational issues and a sharp prospective upside in U.S. recycling profitability trends support a substantial increase in 2022-23 earnings estimates.

Gibbs hikes his FY 2022 EPS estimate to $7.55 from $6.35 previously, reflecting bullish aluminum prices; a rebound in ferrous export volumes post operational issues; a recovery in steel prices; and above average domestic scrap flows, boosting margins and insulating costs amid rising output prices.

Gibbs' optimism comes despite Schnitzer's recent below-consensus guidance on its Q2 earnings expectations.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.