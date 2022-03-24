Schnitzer Steel (SCHN +11.6%) surges to a four-month high after KeyBanc upgrades shares to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $58 price target, seeing the scrap metal recycler as "a primary beneficiary from global tightness in ferrous scrap supply/demand and aggressive upside in aluminum prices."

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs believes waning operational issues and a sharp prospective upside in U.S. recycling profitability trends support a substantial increase in 2022-23 earnings estimates.

Gibbs hikes his FY 2022 EPS estimate to $7.55 from $6.35 previously, reflecting bullish aluminum prices; a rebound in ferrous export volumes post operational issues; a recovery in steel prices; and above average domestic scrap flows, boosting margins and insulating costs amid rising output prices.

Gibbs' optimism comes despite Schnitzer's recent below-consensus guidance on its Q2 earnings expectations.