Southwest Airlines changes fare structure for first time in 15 years

Southwest Airlines (LUV +2.2%) unveiled a new fare class aimed at attracting customers willing to pay up for more flexibility and potentially attract more business travelers to the carrier.

The "Wanna Get Away Plus" fare slots above the "Wanna Get Away" fare and below "Anytime" fare level. Travelers will be able to make same-day changes to their tickets without paying the difference in fare that the lowest tier requires. Customers who opt for the new fare level will also earn more frequent flyer miles than the lowest tier and be able to transfer flight credits to another RapidRewards member.

Notably, the fare structure change from Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is the company's first in 15 years. The new fare level is expected to take effect for travelers in May or June.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) is believed to be strategizing take more business travel away from Delta, American and United.

