This high dividend-yielding ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 by over 10% in 2022

As market uncertainty and volatility swirl in the air, the Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) has stuck out as one of the market’s brightest spots in 2022. The dividend-based exchange traded fund has outperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) and also provides a higher dividend yield than all of the top 10 dividend ETFs from an AUM perspective.

GCOW, which is +5.5% in 2022 has outperformed the S&P 500 and its leading benchmark fund SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 11.4% as SPY is -5.9% on the year. Along with its strong 2022 showing, GCOW also comes to market with a 4.38% quarterly dividend yield.

Furthermore, GCOW is supported by its 101 holdings with its top three positions in Chevron Corp. (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), and Abbvie (ABBV), weighted at 2.58%, 2.42%, and 2.37%, respectively.

GCOW all though small in nature with only $258.8M AUM attempts to provide a continuous stream of income and capital appreciation over time by screening for companies with a high free cash flow yield and a high dividend yield.

GCOW also offers investors with access to global exposure as it is constructed of stocks in the U.S., U.K., Japan, France, Australia, and others. Moreover, the fund also provides access to a diversified group of sectors led by materials, healthcare, and communications. See outlined table below for GCOW:

