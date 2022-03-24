BioXcel rises 15% ahead of early April FDA decision on agitation drug BXCL501
Mar. 24, 2022 3:17 PM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI +15.2%) are up significantly today and have been on a roll this week ahead of an April 5 FDA action date on BXCL501, its candidate for agitation in bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
- The stock is up ~24% since the start of trading on Monday.
- Earlier in March, Guggenheim said the candidate was likely to win approval.
- BXCL501 is a orally dissolving thin film formulation of the sedative dexmedetomidine.
- BXCL501 is also in phase 3 for Alzheimer's disease agitation.
