Mar. 24, 2022 3:17 PM ETBioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Business Trends Graphs and charts. Dollar sign with rocket

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI +15.2%) are up significantly today and have been on a roll this week ahead of an April 5 FDA action date on BXCL501, its candidate for agitation in bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
  • The stock is up ~24% since the start of trading on Monday.
  • Earlier in March, Guggenheim said the candidate was likely to win approval.
  • BXCL501 is a orally dissolving thin film formulation of the sedative dexmedetomidine.
  • BXCL501 is also in phase 3 for Alzheimer's disease agitation.
