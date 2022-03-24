iBio (NYSE:IBIO), a development-stage biotech with operations in contract development, is trading higher for the third straight session triggering concerns how long the rally will last amid a major bearish signal.

The Bryan, Texas-based company continues to trade more than 90% lower than its peak in July 2020 when a rally, driven by an impending data readout for AstraZeneca (AZN)/ the University of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine, propelled the stock.

iBio (IBIO) is advancing the IND-enabling studies for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, IBIO-202. The company has entered into a partnership to evaluate the potential of intradermal delivery of IBIO-202 as a painless alternative to intramuscular injection.

An IND filing for the IM-delivered COVID-19 vaccine candidate is expected before the end of 2022, iBio (IBIO) said last month.

However, with the recent gains, the company shares have crossed 70 in the relative strength index, indicating the stock has approached the overbought territory.

