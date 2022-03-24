Gates, Bezos backed KoBold to begin drilling for metals in Greenland

Mineral exploration company KoBold said Thursday that it will begin drilling in Greenland for resources critical to the production of electric vehicles. The venture plans to drill a total of 3,000 meters this year, and hopes to find nickel, copper, cobalt and platinum resource.

The exploration drilling will be operated by Bluejay Mining (OTCQB:BLLYF), though KoBold owns 51% of the prospect. KoBold is a private company backed by Bill Gates (MSFT), Jeff Bezos (AMZN), Michael Bloomberg, Ray Dalio, and Equinor (EQNR), amongst others.

The news comes shortly after it was reported Koch Industries made substantial investments in the battery supply chain. And two days after Elon Musk discussed Tesla's (TSLA) expansion plans in Berlin, saying, "certainly if you start going 2-3yrs out ... gigawatt hours of battery produced, that will be the limiting factor." And going on to highlight that battery production will be governed by the rate at which battery materials are mined and refined.

Bezos, Musk, Gates, Koch Industries and Bloomberg have all made substantial investments in the energy transition. However, the recent focus on natural resource extraction likely bodes well for mining investors. Particularly those with exposure to companies extracting resources critical to battery production, like Freeport (FCX) and Albemarle (ALB).