Pot stocks gain as marijuana legalization bill scheduled for House vote

cannabis legalization in the united states of america. cannabis leaf in hands on usa flag background

strelov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cannabis stocks led by Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL +20.2%) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY +15.7%) turned higher on the news that the U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to vote on the federal legalization of marijuana for the second time in history next week.
  • The House will consider the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act sponsored by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) on Monday, Congressional leadership confirmed, according to Marijuana Moment.
  • A previous version of the MORE Act cleared the House floor in December 2020, but it stalled in the Senate.
  • The bill aims to deschedule cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances and promote social equity in the industry.
  • Other notable gainers include: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC +8.5%), Cronos (CRON +6.7%), Aurora Cannabis (ACB +8.0%), cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD +27.1%) OrganiGram Holdings (OGI +9.2%), HEXO Corp (HEXO +8.2%) MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF +12.9%), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF +7.5%), Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF +6.2%), Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF +6.8%).

  • Read how Tilray (TLRY) is preparing for a potential legalization of cannabis in the U.S.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.