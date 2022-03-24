Pot stocks gain as marijuana legalization bill scheduled for House vote
- Cannabis stocks led by Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL +20.2%) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY +15.7%) turned higher on the news that the U.S. House of Representatives is preparing to vote on the federal legalization of marijuana for the second time in history next week.
- The House will consider the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act sponsored by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) on Monday, Congressional leadership confirmed, according to Marijuana Moment.
- A previous version of the MORE Act cleared the House floor in December 2020, but it stalled in the Senate.
- The bill aims to deschedule cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances and promote social equity in the industry.
- Other notable gainers include: Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC +8.5%), Cronos (CRON +6.7%), Aurora Cannabis (ACB +8.0%), cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD +27.1%) OrganiGram Holdings (OGI +9.2%), HEXO Corp (HEXO +8.2%) MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF +12.9%), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF +7.5%), Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF +6.2%), Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF +6.8%).
