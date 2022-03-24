Eastside Distilling announces $3M credit facility
Mar. 24, 2022 3:54 PM ETEastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) closed a new secured credit facility of up to $3M in available principal amount with TQLA.
- EAST entered into a definitive agreement with TQLA to accept a 1-year loan of $2M with a conditional additional loan of $1M and a conditional term extension of 6 months.
- The loan will bear interest at 9.25% and carry a commitment fee of 2.5%.
- EAST will issue a stock purchase warrant to TQLA covering the loan amount with a strike price of $1.20.