Eastside Distilling announces $3M credit facility

Mar. 24, 2022 3:54 PM ETEastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) closed a new secured credit facility of up to $3M in available principal amount with TQLA.
  • EAST entered into a definitive agreement with TQLA to accept a 1-year loan of $2M with a conditional additional loan of $1M and a conditional term extension of 6 months.
  • The loan will bear interest at 9.25% and carry a commitment fee of 2.5%.
  • EAST will issue a stock purchase warrant to TQLA covering the loan amount with a strike price of $1.20.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.