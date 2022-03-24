Southern Copper (SCCO -0.7%) slips as Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $63 price target, while also upgrading Buenaventura (BVN +1.9%) to Equal Weight from Underweight with an $11 price target.

Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba sees downside for Southern Copper after the stock's ~15% YTD gain, relatively in-line with other major pure copper names and outperforming the metal itself.

De Alba believes Southern Copper's "challenging production outlook, rising costs and ongoing protest activities in Peru - which resulted in the stoppage of the company's Cuajone mine - will weigh on the stock's investment case."

In raising Peruvian peer Buenaventura, De Alba says the miner has taken important steps to improve its balance sheet through the sale of its stake in Yanacocha, which combined with dividends received from Cerro Verde, "allowed the company to pre-pay the syndicate loan BVN had drawn to pay outstanding liabilities with tax authorities that remain under dispute."

De Alba also downgraded Alcoa on valuation, saying the company's several positives are now baked in to the stock price.