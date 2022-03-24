Co-Diagnostics GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.13, revenue of $97.89M misses by $0.53M
Mar. 24, 2022 4:04 PM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Co-Diagnostics press release (NASDAQ:CODX): FY GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $97.89M (+31.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.53M.
- Gross profit increased to $86.3 million year-over-year, representing 88.2% of consolidated revenue.
- Operating income improved to $46.1 million due to record revenue and gross profit for the year.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $52.1 million in 2021 improved from $45.3 million in 2020.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $89.9 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $47.3 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Shares +2.92%.
Q1 2022 Outlook: Revenue in the range of $21.0 million to $22.0 million; Diluted EPS in the range of $0.17 to $0.20; Diluted shares outstanding of 32.4 million; and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $9.0 million to $10.0 million.