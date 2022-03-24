SmartRent acquires SightPlan for $135M
Mar. 24, 2022 4:07 PM ETSmartRent Inc - Class A (SMRT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SmartRent (NASDAQ:SMRT) acquired SightPlan, a differentiated vertical SaaS provider, for ~$135M in an all-cash deal.
- The acquisition advances SMRT's product roadmap and augments the breadth of cloud-based SaaS solutions for current and prospective customers, creating a comprehensive property and resident management platform.
- SightPlan's customer subscriptions are expected to add ~$10M to SMRT's SaaS revenue for 2022.
- SightPlan's team will join SMRT as employees, and SightPlan will continue to run its operations from its Orlando, Florida office.
- SightPlan's adaptability across real estate asset classes is aligned with the SMRT platform's inherent flexibility, expanding the served available market for the combined-company software platform.