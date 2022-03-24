Cardano tokens extend gains as Coinbase expands staking offerings
Mar. 24, 2022 4:10 PM ETCardano USD (ADA-USD), COINBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Cardano (ADA-USD) tokens are jumping 11% more Thursday, as cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) expanded its staking offerings to include the seventh largest digital coin by market cap, according to a blog post Wednesday.
- Coinbase (COIN) also said it's planning to scale its staking portfolio this year. Staking, which is used to verify transactions, allows users to get rewarded for holding cryptocurrencies.
- The current estimated annual return for Cardano (ADA-USD) staking on Coinbase (COIN) is ~3.75% APY, the company noted. Once the initial holding period of 25-50 days is complete, users will receive rewards every 5-7 days.
- On Wednesday, Cardano tokens outshined most cryptos after its inclusion in the new Grayscale fund.