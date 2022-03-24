Joby Aviation pushes ahead with certification process

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) said it continues to make excellent progress on finalizing its means of compliance and has submitted the first area-specific certification plan for its aircraft.

For Q4, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $65.2M, reflecting primarily costs associated with the development, certification and manufacturing of aircraft. Operating expenses were higher than a year ago and the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in personnel and materials to support our development and certification activities, early manufacturing operations, initial investments in commercialization, and administrative costs to support scaling as a public company. Higher operating expenses are also said to reflect increased stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.

The company said it is on firm financial foot with $1.3B held at the end of Q4 to support operations. Net cash used in operating activities, purchases of property and equipment and acquisitions totaled $62.3M in the quarter.

Looking ahead, Joby Aviation (JOBY) sees the primary focus being on certification and early manufacturing operations.

"We plan to expand our facilities at our pilot manufacturing plant to support building the first aircraft on our production line as well as additional parts for certification and other operational requirements. Overall capital expenditure is expected to be moderately higher than 2021. Investments in our Phase I manufacturing facilities are not planned to begin in 2022, as we evaluate production locations."

Total net cash used in operating activities and purchases of property and equipment is expected to range from $340M to $360M for the year.

