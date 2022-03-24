Gates Industrial slides on secondary offering of 5M ordinary shares
Mar. 24, 2022 4:18 PM ETGates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) has dropped ~7% after announcing a secondary offering of 5M ordinary shares.
- Certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone commenced the offering.
- In connection with the offering, the selling stockholders intend to grant to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 750K additional ordinary shares.
- Gates will not receive any proceeds from the sale.
- Additionally, the company entered into a share repurchase contract with Citigroup Global Markets to buyback 8M ordinary shares at a price per share equal to the price paid by the underwriter in the offering.
- The share repurchase will be funded using cash on hand and borrowings under Gates' revolving credit agreement.