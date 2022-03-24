Gates Industrial slides on secondary offering of 5M ordinary shares

Mar. 24, 2022 4:18 PM ETGates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) has dropped ~7% after announcing a secondary offering of 5M ordinary shares.
  • Certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone commenced the offering.
  • In connection with the offering, the selling stockholders intend to grant to the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 750K additional ordinary shares.
  • Gates will not receive any proceeds from the sale.
  • Additionally, the company entered into a share repurchase contract with Citigroup Global Markets to buyback 8M ordinary shares at a price per share equal to the price paid by the underwriter in the offering.
  • The share repurchase will be funded using cash on hand and borrowings under Gates' revolving credit agreement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.