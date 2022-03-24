PayPal Ventures invests in Cymbio commerce automation platform
Mar. 24, 2022 4:18 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)VBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) venture capital arm is investing in Cymbio, an Israel-based marketplace and drop ship automation platform.
- The investment will help Cymbio to grow and to expand its capabilities to help brands accelerate their digital sales growth by connecting them to the global retail ecosystem, said CEO Roy Avidor. Part of that growth plan includes a financials services offering for the brands on its platform slated for Q2 2022.
- "Cymbio shares our ambition to support businesses of all sizes in expanding their digital commerce operations. Multi-channel selling is one of the most effective ways for brands and merchants to reach more consumers and increase sales," said Phil Valka, senior director of PayPal (PYPL) Ventures.
