IZEA Worldwide Managed Services bookings exceeds $11.5M in Q1 to date

Mar. 24, 2022 4:23 PM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is +2.31% after the marketing technology company announced a new all-time record for quarterly Managed Services bookings.
  • Managed Services bookings for Q122 have surpassed $11.5M to date (+80% Y/Y).
  • The company exceeded the previous quarterly Managed Services bookings record of $11.3M, set in Q321.
  • IZEA Founder and CEO Ted Murphy stated, "We have seen a significant positive progression in Managed Services bookings showing a recovery following the initial onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020. IZEA continues to show positive momentum with Managed Services bookings in the month of March despite the environment of global financial and geopolitical challenges."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.