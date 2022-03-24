IZEA Worldwide Managed Services bookings exceeds $11.5M in Q1 to date
Mar. 24, 2022 4:23 PM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is +2.31% after the marketing technology company announced a new all-time record for quarterly Managed Services bookings.
- Managed Services bookings for Q122 have surpassed $11.5M to date (+80% Y/Y).
- The company exceeded the previous quarterly Managed Services bookings record of $11.3M, set in Q321.
- IZEA Founder and CEO Ted Murphy stated, "We have seen a significant positive progression in Managed Services bookings showing a recovery following the initial onset of COVID-19 in March of 2020. IZEA continues to show positive momentum with Managed Services bookings in the month of March despite the environment of global financial and geopolitical challenges."