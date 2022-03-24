Greenidge Generation announces $108M financing to fund expansion
Mar. 24, 2022 4:25 PM ETGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) closed 2 financings for ~$108M in gross proceeds to provide the company with additional liquidity to fund its 2022 growth.
- The financings are comprised of an ~$81.4M facility with an affiliate of NYDIG, secured by certain Bitmain ANTMINER S19 J Pro equipment delivering in 2022, and a $26.5M secured note with an affiliate of B. Riley Financial, secured by the real estate at GREE's facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
- "... we expect to more than triple our datacenter capacity to 4.7 EH/s, with the vast majority of the capacity expansion focused outside of GREE's original site in New York," said Greenidge CEO Jeff Kirt.