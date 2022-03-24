Clever Leaves GAAP EPS of -$0.91 misses by $0.29, revenue of $4.19M beats by $0.13M

Mar. 24, 2022 4:33 PM ETClever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Clever Leaves press release (NASDAQ:CLVR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.91 misses by $0.29.
  • Revenue of $4.19M (+25.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.13M.
  • The Company continues to expect full year 2022 revenue to range between $20 million and $25 million, with an adjusted gross margin between 50% and 55%. Clever Leaves also expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $(23) million and $(20) million. The Company expects approximately $2 million to $3 million of annual capital expenditures, representing an estimated 70% reduction compared to 2021.
  • Shares +10.76%.
