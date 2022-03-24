Rocket Lab USA stock dips postmarket on revenue guidance cut
Mar. 24, 2022 4:36 PM ETRocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)BKSYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock fell 5.4% postmarket after the firm cut its Q1 revenue outlook to ~$40M, from its prior guidance of $42M-$47M. Consensus estimate is $45.28M.
- RKLB lowered its guidance as the launch window for its next Electron mission begins Apr. 1, instead of Mar. due to weather-related factors.
- This will result in the mission and its related revenue being recognized in RKLB's Q2, and not Q1 as was previously anticipated.
- The Electron mission is a dedicated mission for BlackSky (BKSY) through global launch services provider Spaceflight.
- The latest Electron mission - "Without Mission A Beat" - launch is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 1 Pad A carrying a pair of BKSY rapid-revisit, high-resolution Earth-imaging satellites to low Earth orbit, which will expand BlackSky's constellation to 14 satellites.
- "Without Mission A Beat" will be RKLB's 25th Electron launch and will bring the total number of satellites launched by the company to 112.
- RKLB will not be attempting to recover Electron for this mission.