Rocket Lab USA stock dips postmarket on revenue guidance cut

  • Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) stock fell 5.4% postmarket after the firm cut its Q1 revenue outlook to ~$40M, from its prior guidance of $42M-$47M. Consensus estimate is $45.28M.
  • RKLB lowered its guidance as the launch window for its next Electron mission begins Apr. 1, instead of Mar. due to weather-related factors.
  • This will result in the mission and its related revenue being recognized in RKLB's Q2, and not Q1 as was previously anticipated.
  • The Electron mission is a dedicated mission for BlackSky (BKSY) through global launch services provider Spaceflight.
  • The latest Electron mission - "Without Mission A Beat" - launch is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 1 Pad A carrying a pair of BKSY rapid-revisit, high-resolution Earth-imaging satellites to low Earth orbit, which will expand BlackSky's constellation to 14 satellites.
  • "Without Mission A Beat" will be RKLB's 25th Electron launch and will bring the total number of satellites launched by the company to 112.
  • RKLB will not be attempting to recover Electron for this mission.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.